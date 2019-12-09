Who Says Healthy Food Is Boring? This Cafe Is All About Yum Healthy Food!

Mumbai has a very handful of cafes/restaurants that serve healthy food. Protein Rush, located in the busy streets of Chembur, is a healthy-food based cafe that serves keto, gluten-free, sugar-free food packed with a lot of proteins. I visited this place during lunch hours to enjoy a healthy meal. I was delighted to see the variety of food on their menu which includes salads, pizzas, spaghetti, pot rice, soups, wraps, smoothie bowls, etc. I started my meal with a bowl of Sweet Potato and Carrot Protein Soup. It was so delicious. Served in a flat soup bowl, it had chunks of sweet potato, I went all slurp while having this. Then I had Mediterranean platter (Half) which consisted of 3 types of hummus (Beetroot, Pumpkin, Pesto), bite-size cubes of 3 types of cheese (Edam, Gouda, Brie), 3 types of crackers(Chia Chips, Baked Herbs, Fenugreek Chips), Stuffed olives, roasted edamame, cherry tomatoes, kale. It is a very balanced platter with a burst of flavours in every bite. I was quite impressed by the portion size. Next, I ordered Asian Salad Wrap - Healthy Asian-style Lettuce Wraps made with marinated bite-size paneer cubes, loaded with juliennes of vegetables and a delicious stir-fry sauce, served in a crisp lettuce leaf. Enjoy them as an appetizer or main dish! For desserts, I had Sugar-Free Avacado Chocolate Mousse & Rabdi. The sinfully healthy Avocado Chocolate Mousse is thick, creamy, velvety and rich in flavour. Highly recommended if you love chocolate. It is quite unusual to even think of a healthy rabdi. But this was gluten-free, sugar-free, loaded with paneer crumbles and nuts. In all, it was a very delicious, colourful and healthy complete meal.