Who Won The Restaurant Of The Year 2019? This Beautiful Place Cannot Be Missed

Winner of 3 awards of the Times restaurant and nightlife awards, one of them being - Restaurant of the year 2019. Well deserved, each and every element here is just perfect. Can't find a flaw anywhere. Bkc has been opening up such perfect restaurants it's soon gonna be a very popular hub. Uno Mas, as the name suggests is very authentic to its cuisine. The dishes are named that way and the cocktails have origins from different regions of that side of the world. Before I get to the cocktails, let me tell you about the food. They have a Rs 990 per head lunch menu running and it's a steal. Consists of all the best dishes enough to fill your palate. Croquetas - A must try at this place. So damn creamy and smooth, it just melts in the mouth, too damn good we had so many repeats. Albondigas - Buff meat lovers, you're not gonna find meatballs as good as this one anywhere in the city. Carpaccio - Zucchini topped with feta cream and walnuts. The deadly combination was healthy and super delicious. Perfect munchies. In the cocktails, we tried the Aztec and another scotch based one. Both of it presented really well with the right mix to kick in. Variety of the menu was superb. Definitely visiting them again to try out the rest of the menu. Well deserved awards.