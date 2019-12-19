This Super Cool Restaurant In Andheri is Worth Every Penny!

Dinner at WTF! Mumbai. This place located in Versova which is quite far from Andheri station but the glam the area had made it worth visiting that far end. Andheri has its glam and the place in it created a different all together vibe in the area. This place had both outside sitting as well as inside one, one can choose of sitting surrounded by plants and airy atmosphere or to sit inside surrounded by 3D paintings and down the glowing lights. The place was quite spacious and the staff too was very courteous and approachable. The owner was friendly and extended a great helping hand in ordering the food. They serve both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisine but the best part is for both the cuisine they have separate kitchens. I started with, 1. Drinks - Hargarita: Drink with a lemon base in it and garnished with two lemon pieces and had great taste. - Tyrewala 60: Name itself stanched me to order it and definitely decision was worth it. Strong base and first sip itself took me at some other level of taste truly amazing 2. Starters - Chilli Cheese Naan: Combination of chilli and cheese in naan was well-thought concept and tasted very good. - Aloo Channa Chat: All-time favourite spicy and masaladar dish. - Gun Powder Idli: Softness and super carving of taste shooted an amazing taste to the tongue - Panner Chilli: Soft panner served with capsicum and onion and garnished with spices and was tasting good. - Jalapeno Poppers: Soft and cheesy served with Manchurian sauce - Cheese Potato Nuggets: Cheese Potato served with mayo was tasting super good. 3. Main Course - Cheese Masala Maggie: Simple dish though was served with cheese over it and cooked together which enriched the taste - Panner Nan Wrap: Paneer served inside a nan wrapped and stuffed along with panner, different types of vegetables - White Pasta: Perfect blench of vegetables with pasta. Must try.