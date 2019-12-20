Wine, Champagne Or Tapas: Kitchen Garden's Opened Its Doors In Colaba & Has So Much To Offer

We're super kicked to let you all know that Kitchen Garden has finally opened its doors in the heart of South Mumbai, behind the Taj Mahal Hotel. The healthy eatery and salad bar introduces a new beverage menu that includes fine wines from France, champagne and craft beers too. There's also a new all-day Tapas menu for you to pair with your drink of choice *wink wink* If you're wondering what to opt for, your choices range from chicken wings, roasted cauliflower and vegan mayo, cold cuts platter with sour dough breads, locally sourced cheese platters, smoked salmon, sour cream and rye bread, falafel and tahini, spicy nuts and more. What's really awesome is that their breakfast menu has also expanded to include buckwheat pancakes served with maple syrup, choice of eggs and omelets, a selection of breads (sourdough, whole grain rye & emmer) and jams, in addition to the baked eggs Shakshuka and avocado egg sandwiches, which have been patron favourites all along. The heritage colonial building that houses the new Kitchen Garden integrates blends in well with the modern interiors of the organic cafe that have been designed by chef and partner, Antonia Achache herself. The 35-seater cafe has spacious arched windows that make way for some natural light, while the soft colour palette adds an easygoing, Parisian vibe. SoBo peeps, you'll finally get to indulge in its farm to table variety of organic foods, with new options to experiment with. We'll let you in on a secret - while you're there, don't forget to try the falafel and roasted cauliflower, their Japanese-style chicken wings and a glass of Chablis!