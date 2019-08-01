Been To Sula? Here Are 7 Wineries That Should Be On Your Radar Next

This is a small boutique winery in Igatpuri on the way to Nasik, about an hour before you get to Garware Circle in Nasik. They produce great wines, have four rustic rooms for you to spend your weekend at, and Pune’s Malaka Spice has set up a restaurant there. This is a winery that takes enjoying nature, food and wine seriously; so there are no TVs or WiFi available in the rooms. Makes for a great #digitaldetox, no? With a view of the lake, curated outdoor activities and outstanding wine to sip on throughout your stay, we don't know what's left to want. They produce an outstanding Malbec and their dessert wine, Vin de Passerillage, is hands down one of the best in India. Another fabulous blend is the Rose and Reserve Merlot.