Warehouse Kitchen Bar is located very close to inorbit Mall in Malad west & offers it’s customers a choice between a Lounge, Fine dining restaurant or Rooftop Area. Such Lounge/ Bar setups are becoming popular in Mumbai as they offer a great choice for its customer, depending on their mood & crowd they have come with. Ground Floor - Lounge setup is eye-catching, upbeat, dimly lit up, spacious dance floor, live DJ playing foot tapping numbers @ loud volumes with fancy led lighting & minimum seating This section is perfect for partygoers who want to dance, groove, mainly drink & have a few appetizers at most. First Floor – Air Conditioned Dining Area which is well lit up, offers comfortable sofa seating to enjoy your meal & have a few drinks which are perfect for family/friends/large groups who wish to dine peacefully & have table conversations without being disturbed by loud music. Rooftop Area – Open Air, Spacious, Soothing Ambience, Cosy, Seating well spread out, dimly lit, smoking permitted which makes it perfect for couples, group of friends to chill, relax, smoke, have a few drinks, munch on some food & enjoy the music playing in the background. Highly Recommended Items : - Food Bunny Overflow; Hot Oriental Cigar Rolls; Woodfire Paneer Kurkure; Red & Yellow Bruschetta; Fire Paneer Tikka; Penne in Pink sauce; Oriental Pot Rice; Daal Makhani & Cheese Garlic Naan. Desserts Hot Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream; Gulab Jamn Pastry; Rice Firani & Chocolate Ganache Pastry Drinks Melon cooler; Bull & Berry; Naughty Girl; LIIT Pitcher; Blue Frog; Mr. Devil & Oreo Shake. Warehouse needs improvement in certain food items but all in all, it offers a great experience by hosting 3 different sections to cater to diversified age groups efficiently, which is praiseworthy IMO