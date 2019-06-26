Month End Blues? Try Wok Express For Amazing Wok And Momos

Wok Express serves some really good wok and momos. The wok has customisation options too. You can choose from different toppings and sauces. They also let you taste the wok before serving and you can make changes in the sauce if any. They have 3 options/portions for Wok. The Medium portion is good enough for 2 people if order some side dish along with it. We tried:- > Chilli Basil Wok with Rice. The wok tastes really good with an amazing blend of sauces and veggies. PS:- It is neither pungent nor too bland. > Veg Momos with Schezwan Sauce:- Momos are filled with chopped veggies and cooked nicely. They really go well with the Schezwan Sauce. > Mango Mojito:- Just a regular drink with mint and mango syrup good to accompany your Wok.