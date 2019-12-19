This Place Specialises In Egg-Based Dishes!

Fast Food Restaurants

The Eggelicious

Borivali West, Mumbai
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Highrise CHS, Shop 7, Opp. Mary Immaculate High School, Borivali West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

The Eggelicious is located at IC colony just opposite to Mary Immaculate High School. This place specializes in serving a variety of scrumptious dishes made of eggs. I tried : -Egg Samosa: A unique dish to try here. The best seller option with a majestic combination to try here. -Cheese Gotala: Again a lot of cheese over it. Walk-in here to get a perfect experience of eggs.❤️

What Could Be Better?

The seating arrangement.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group

