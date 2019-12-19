This Place Specialises In Egg-Based Dishes!

The Eggelicious is located at IC colony just opposite to Mary Immaculate High School. This place specializes in serving a variety of scrumptious dishes made of eggs. I tried : -Egg Samosa: A unique dish to try here. The best seller option with a majestic combination to try here. -Cheese Gotala: Again a lot of cheese over it. Walk-in here to get a perfect experience of eggs.❤️