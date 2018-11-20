These Wooden Bow Ties From The Tie Hub Are Both Funky And Minimalist

Are you daring enough for a bow tie to jazz up a boring shirt and pants? Well, what about a wooden bow tie? Step up your game with these wooden numbers from The Tie Hub.
What Makes It Awesome
This is style for the brave, the experienced and the daring. These handcrafted wooden ties are sold with an elastic neck strap, and are crafted with only the best parts of the wood which has been lacquered and protected. We love these because they are somehow walking the line between funky and minimalist.
Pro-Tip
These bow ties will add the right edge to any plain white shirt and jeans ensemble, all for INR 799 upwards – so get snapping already.
