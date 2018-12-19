Treat Your Furry Pets With This Goodie Box Full Of Cookies, Toys And More

We have over this year had our share of subscription boxes, whether they’re for healthy snacks, unhealthy desserts, make-up, and even for men. Forget all that now and concentrate on your pets, by getting them their own monthly subscription box. Each Woof Box comes with four to six products in it, including treats, goodies, fun toys and even utility products such as personalised collars at times. On occasion, they have even been known to send homemade cookies. A box is tailored to what your pet would need, and so they ask for important information such as your pet’s size {according to weight}, name, age, breed and coat type, because details matter.

There are different subscription plans available – monthly {INR 1,500}, three-monthly, six-monthly and yearly. If you have only just got your puppy {you’re incredibly lucky} and they help you out with age-appropriate treats and toys for the lil one. Is your furry monster turning older? Treat him to a birthday box which is a bigger, better box for a special month. The quality of the food is high, and includes food by brands such as Origin, Essential Foods and Acana. P.S. There’s also a Meowbox for cats, though only one month at a time.

