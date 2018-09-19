Strawberry Beanies, Pencil Socks & More: Have You Checked This Brand Out Yet?

Madhu Mehra from homegrown label ‘She Who Knits’ makes knitwear with wonky, adorable patterns we are coveting. Depending on your capacity to tolerate the winter in your city, or if you're travelling to someplace where it's really cold, the work by She Who Knits is the warm and comforting thing most will appreciate.

From headbands, strawberry-designed beanies, and pencil-shaped socks, she likes. We really like the neck warmers and leg warmers she makes as well. In fact, she has included types of Ajrakh block print fabric in the lining of her scarves to lend an Indian touch to the accessory. Most of her creations begin at INR 300 (That's pretty reasonable, no?)

We love that her stuff is for all ages, making the products a fabulous gifting options too. And you can also get your own designs customisedSo get your gifting game strong and bookmark her for cutesy woolen wear! 