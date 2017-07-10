This Famous Mumbai Designer Shares His Guide To Shopping In City

One place young fashion enthusiasts can go to is Mangaldas Market in town to look at what fabrics are available at this wholesale market.

Although I’ve always created my own fabric – I like the small fabric stores around Khar, and I can even stop the car right outside Dadar station if I find a print interesting. It’s about making a trip and keeping your eyes open.

A good shop I like to buy beautiful silks from is Nalli’s at Matunga. It’s also a good idea to go to exhibitions happening in the city at perhaps Bandra Reclamation, where you can often find one-off things that shops don’t have, and of better quality.

Check out Mangaldas Market at Janjiker St, Lohar Chawl, Kalbadevi. Contact them at +919636734445, or visit between 11am and 8pm to buy wholesale fabric at INR 1,000 and upwards.

Check out Saroj Fabrics at 501, Linking Rd, Khar West. Contact them at 02226000544, or visit between 10am and 9pm for fabrics at INR 800 and upwards.



Check out Nalli’s Silk Sarees at 401 Concerns Building, Telang Road, Matunga East. Contact them at +919820062264, or visit between 10am and 8pm for sarees at INR 500 and upwards.