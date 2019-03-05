Work In BKC? Order Super Healthy Lunches From Sante Spa

I cannot recommend Sante Spa enough! I was in Bombay for a work trip recently, and usually, end up ordering in from the usual suspects (Freshmenu or kitchen garden). My colleague recommended Sante Spa this time around, and the food was awesome! I ordered their ragi cookies, vegan turmeric iced latte and a cottage cheese Akuri (a la a healthy paneer bhurji) with whole wheat toast. While their packaging is fairly basic, the food and my drink were excellent! Super healthy, freshly made- and it fills you up. The paneer Akuri was super light, not overly oily or spicy and their turmeric latte was heavy (soy milk base, no sugar) but refreshing. They've got an extensive menu- and I'm definitely ordering one of their pizzas the next time I'm in Bombay. I paid a little over INR 500 for all three things and used Swiggy to place my order. I didn't take pictures, unfortunately :( so images used above are from their restaurant.