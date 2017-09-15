Tired Of The Gym? Here's How You Can Get Out And Get Fit

Running is the classic activity that is not only more enjoyable but more beneficial when it’s done in the fresh air. You can try it on Mumbai’s beaches or in parks such as Jogger’s Park in Bandra. Running outdoors will not only challenge you more physically, but also keep boredom at bay since there’s always so much to see in Mumbai.

One park to check out for this is Nanalal D Mehta garden in Matunga. If you are looking for a place to walk, jog, run – this is a good option to explore. If your interests however veer towards hop, skip, jump {more specifically, any sort of sport or activity}, this isn’t the right place for that.