Why: This homely gastropub is the spot to hit for a post-work bitching session about the boss. It’s buzzy enough so no one will overhear you, and the drinks are reasonably priced enough to loosen tongues.

What: We recommend their cocktail list, since their mixologist Dimitri Lezinska is not a man to toy with. The two drinks to start with are The Good Wife and The Wolf Of BKC. Ignore the cheesy names – The Good Wife is an orange vodka with Campari, raspberry, syrup and spray {INR 538} and The Wolf is Jim Beam with creme de cacao dark, pineapple, egg white and black cardamom {INR 538}, and both are delicious and strong.

When: Open from noon to 1.30am, this place is a good option for a boozy lunch, or a quick post-work drink. Last orders at 1.15am.

#LBBTip: The Good Wife has a truffle festival going on currently, which would make for some interesting bar snacks.