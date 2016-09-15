WiFi, AC And More: We Checked Out This Coworking Space In Santacruz

Located in a bungalow in a quiet bylane, we were able to reach the work space after a five-minute walk from Khar station.

The one thing that immediately appeals to us about Workbay – other than its neighbourhood, which is convenient for those on the Western Line – is how clean, clutter-free and calming the decor is. The large windows which reveal a lot of greenery outside, sturdy tables in neutral shades, and comfortable cushions, plants in each corner and generous lighting. The office space comes with desks, office equipment, WiFi, beverages, a break room and rest rooms.

You won’t find any bean bags here – Workbay is about work. There are more than enough independent desks, spaced out at intervals, as well as community tables with ample elbow space. The WiFi was stable, and the loos were clean. The AC can tend to get a little chilly, so layer up.