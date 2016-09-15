We checked out Workbay, a coworking facility in Santacruz, to see whether it would provide a peaceful environment with plentiful coffee and fast WiFi for our working needs.
WiFi, AC And More: We Checked Out This Coworking Space In Santacruz
Located in a bungalow in a quiet bylane, we were able to reach the work space after a five-minute walk from Khar station.
The one thing that immediately appeals to us about Workbay – other than its neighbourhood, which is convenient for those on the Western Line – is how clean, clutter-free and calming the decor is. The large windows which reveal a lot of greenery outside, sturdy tables in neutral shades, and comfortable cushions, plants in each corner and generous lighting. The office space comes with desks, office equipment, WiFi, beverages, a break room and rest rooms.
You won’t find any bean bags here – Workbay is about work. There are more than enough independent desks, spaced out at intervals, as well as community tables with ample elbow space. The WiFi was stable, and the loos were clean. The AC can tend to get a little chilly, so layer up.
So We're Saying...
Head here when you’re tired of falling asleep when you should be working at home, or wasting money on endless cappuccinos at Starbucks. The only downside is their timings – shut on Sundays, and only open till 2pm on Saturdays.
Price: INR 500 per day
