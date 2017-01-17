Cut Your Workout Time In Half With The High-Altitude Training In Santacruz

The studio in Santacruz was set up in 2011 dedicated especially to create this unique fitness regime. What exactly is it you ask? The altitude training {aka hypoxic training} is basically wherein the patron is trained in a controlled environment with reduced oxygen levels. If you’re thinking that sounds scary, it really isn’t as the trainers have been professionally certified to simulate and carry out these sessions, so you’re in good hands.

The studio is able to reduce the oxygen levels as they have hypoxic machines that filter out the oxygen that reaches you which gives you a sense of being in a high altitude {approx 5000 metres}. It’s a great way to burn those calories. The simple benefits include a 30 minute workout equals to a high intense cardio workout of an hour. The trainers tell us, it’s great for people who prefer less strenuous workouts.