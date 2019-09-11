A Lavish Buffet Spread For Just INR 600 At Potpourri!

Pot Pourri

Chembur, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cubic Mall, 2nd Floor, Vasant Vihar Road, Chembur, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Potpourri is an amazing place where you can chill with your friends, party hard! Many events are going on weekends, salsa night, then kids birthday parties. We went for a lunch buffet and we were awestruck with the food taste and the amount of varieties present. We had chicken pizza, salad, sandwiches, biryani. The pickles and hummus are amazing. The desserts are the most amazing thing. There were live counters, we tried waffle and chicken salad from the live counter. Really amazing taste, the ambiance was perfect. We ordered watermelon and cucumber cooler, watermelon cooler was little spicy. But the cucumber cooler was very similar but just not spicy. The kokum cooler was also amazing. Overall the food was fine, the desserts were amazing and the ambiance was great.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae, Kids

