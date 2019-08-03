World On A Plate: Here's Where To Try Different Cuisines

For a taste of the North East, a visit to this cafe in Santacruz comes highly recommended. This restaurant introduced Mumbai to Manipuri and Naga food, and is one of the few North Easter restaurants in Mumbai that serves authentic preparations from the land. It is run by a Naga family that has lived in Manipur, and has authentic, home-style meals being served to the guests. Salads, fish gravy, smoked aloo and naga dal are some of the dishes that you must try!

