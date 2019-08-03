Fancy enjoying an Ethiopian meal without leaving the country? Or how about an elaborate Turkish meal? Or if you're looking for something closer to home, how about some Bhutanese cuisine? Mumbai offers foodies a choice to choose a variety of cuisines, and these are some of our favourites.
World On A Plate: Here's Where To Try Different Cuisines
The Darjeeling
For great Bhutanese cuisine, head to this hidden gem that serves some of the best thukpa that we have come across in the city. This cozy restaurant also serves some of the best pork momos in ginger chilli sauce, pork chilly, and the chicken phalay also comes highly recommended!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Maharsh - Ethiopian Cafe & Bites
In the mood for Ethiopian cuisine? Head over to Maharsh - Ethiopian Cafe & Bites, a tiny café that serves authentic preparations of a unique cuisine. Try their Fir-Fir, Yemser Wot, fasolia and tofu tibbs. We recommend opting for a thali, a full-fledged meal that will ensure you get a taste of everything that they have to offer. Don’t leave without having their butter coffee with popcorn!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Heng Bok
For authentic Korean food, you must visit this restaurant in Bandra, an establishment that promises to take you on a culinary adventure. They have a grill-it-yourself barbeque offered at the tables, and a menu that boasts of authentic Korean food like Samgyupsal Belgium pork belly, Kimchi Jjigae (rice soup), prawns BBQ and fried rice. They also serve Asian beers and drinks!
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Thotrin Cafe
For a taste of the North East, a visit to this cafe in Santacruz comes highly recommended. This restaurant introduced Mumbai to Manipuri and Naga food, and is one of the few North Easter restaurants in Mumbai that serves authentic preparations from the land. It is run by a Naga family that has lived in Manipur, and has authentic, home-style meals being served to the guests. Salads, fish gravy, smoked aloo and naga dal are some of the dishes that you must try!
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Turkey Central
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Latin Mess
Latin Mess in Bandra has a fun casual vibe and a menu that's inspired by Latin cuisine. There's arepas, empanadas, salads, and dips. We like the atmosphere here and the bright, colourful decor creates a fun ambiance to relax with friends. The restaurant is quite small, so get here early to grab a table. For a tiny slice of Brazil, sway on over.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Mahlzeit - Berlin Street Food
- Price for two: ₹ 800
