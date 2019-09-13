Well Stocked Bar With A Pretty Decor At Light House Cafe

Light House cafe has always been in my wishlist since they had these Quirky challenges for pizza's and pasta and weekend getaway Booze offers on our visit the ambience of the outlet is "LIT" even during day the lights of the outlet are vivid , they have an eye-catching bar and comfortable seating , this is one-stop for cheap booze and affordable splits for food with your gang. Coming to what we had? We started with Chilli cheese Animal fries this very unique kinda fries and my favourite recently it not only comes with crispy fries but with chunks of veggies, cheese balls and drooling Amount of cheese, totally worth the price. Then we also tried Their House special Chicago style deep dish Butter chicken pizza the whole and sole purpose of my visit. Quantity alert this comes in 8 and 12 Inches in tall and grande size it is enough for 4 people serving 2 Pieces each and is very tummy-filling. We found it little salty rest it was drooling. We also tried their flying noodles which is newest added in their menu. It has a very unique presentation as the name suggest. It was spicy and was in the good portion is must try. Will surely visit again!