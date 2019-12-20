Write A Letter To This Artist In Mumbai And Receive A Unique Piece Of Art In Return

Do you sometimes just miss writing letters, and sending them out to your friends and family? Not really when everyone’s just a DM, or a Whatsapp message away. But if you’re a '90s kid, we assume you’ve all posted a letter at some point (we know we have). And even the thought of putting pen to paper with our feelings is exhilarating and calming. The Snail Mail project urges you to do exactly that.

To bring back the nostalgic charm of writing letters and postcards, The Snail Mail Project was born. The brain behind the project, Sumedha Sah, admits that it all started off when she moved to the strange city of Mumbai two years ago. The idea was borrowed from her childhood memories and her love for hand written letters, looking to collaborate and share her thoughts with strangers; a wonderful passion brought to life, spreading its wings around the world, one artwork at a time.

She’s an architect, a self-taught artist and runs this project on the side. Having received tons of letters from all over the world (Poland, UK, Singapore et al) and pan-India, she also recently delivered her first TEDx speech narrating her story thus far.

All you have to do is write her (handwritten) a letter. You can write about anything in your letter. Or even send postcards or a drawing. From your lonely nights in a big city, to how you travel to work, or even just a fun travel story. Sumedha, for her part, reads them and draws something unique and original, befitting for a reply.



She’s received letters ranging from a Delhi girl writing about her concern for the environment, to a letter from a woman in Chikmangular surrounded by her coffee estate. Her first ever letter was in response to a blogpost which got her a letter from a guy in Poland. However, her favourite one so far is from Mumbai itself, written by an international student who was working on a project in India and wrote to her about chai. This, Sumedha says, was the highest point for her.

If you’d like to write a letter to Sumedha, you can get in touch with her over email to get her address, theumbrellabar@gmail.com.

