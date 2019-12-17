This Outlet In Malad Does Amazing Finger Food With Fab Waffles, Drop By Now!

Xotix Cafe's ambiance is beautiful. The staff and the service were really good. I really enjoyed my visit. Coming to the food, it was delicious and on point. I ordered, In Drinks: Electric Blue, Green apple mojito, Old-time Xotix Mojito, Herby kiwi. In Starter: Mexican cheese French fries, Schezwan chilli Garlic potato Bites In the main course: Fusilli pasta and Egg Panini My favourite Waffles: Blueberry cheesecake waffle and Double chocolate Nutella waffle