Chill With Your Friends Over Some Amazing Jeeru Soda Mocktails

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Xotik Cafe

Malad East, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ashoka Palace, 4, Dayabhai Patel Road, Malad East, Mumbai

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

We have all loved Jeeru Soda and we would all definitely love their unique cafe - Xotik cafe, which has one of its outlets in Malad East. This is a great place to hangout in Malad East. They have indoor and outdoor seating space and a huge spread of Menu to choose from. Do not forget to try the mocktails made with our favourite Jeeru Soda

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Cafes

Xotik Cafe

Malad East, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ashoka Palace, 4, Dayabhai Patel Road, Malad East, Mumbai

image-map-default