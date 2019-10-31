We have all loved Jeeru Soda and we would all definitely love their unique cafe - Xotik cafe, which has one of its outlets in Malad East. This is a great place to hangout in Malad East. They have indoor and outdoor seating space and a huge spread of Menu to choose from. Do not forget to try the mocktails made with our favourite Jeeru Soda
Chill With Your Friends Over Some Amazing Jeeru Soda Mocktails
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
