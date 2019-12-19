The Mutton Seekh Roll At This Pocket-Friendly Place In Andheri Is A Must Have

Casual Dining

Yasin's Food Inn

Andheri West, Mumbai
Shiv Sadan Building, Shop 4 & 5, 1st Cross Lane, Andheri West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Yasin's Food Inn offers the a really good starters and huge variety of snacks and shakes. Restaurant food menu is combination off all popular Sobo restaurants. You can get fruits and cream like at Haji Ali or Sizzlers, Mughlai, Falooda like at Mohammed Ali Road. It is very pocket friendly and located at Andheri Lokhandwala must stop for all shoppers. Do not miss this place amazing mutton seekh roll.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

