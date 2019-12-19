Yasin's Food Inn offers the a really good starters and huge variety of snacks and shakes. Restaurant food menu is combination off all popular Sobo restaurants. You can get fruits and cream like at Haji Ali or Sizzlers, Mughlai, Falooda like at Mohammed Ali Road. It is very pocket friendly and located at Andheri Lokhandwala must stop for all shoppers. Do not miss this place amazing mutton seekh roll.
The Mutton Seekh Roll At This Pocket-Friendly Place In Andheri Is A Must Have
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹5,00 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)