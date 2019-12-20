This Versova Store Sells Beautiful And Quirky Upcycled Tables, Coasters And More

Tapan Moody is the brain behind the creative design company, Yes Yes Why Not?. For the uninitiated, this multi discipline design studio encourages artists to ideate and create the not-so-ordinary products. Therefore, the upcycled section of products was birthed.

The gift shop at their Aram Nagar studio and online is basically a section of recycled and upcycled products made from scratch. We found gorgeous boxes that had been discarded into storage boxes, coasters, tee shirts and more.