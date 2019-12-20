Yes Yes Why Not is a design company in Versova which also creates beautiful upcycled home decor items, and they are perfect for the conscious shopper.
This Versova Store Sells Beautiful And Quirky Upcycled Tables, Coasters And More
Tapan Moody is the brain behind the creative design company, Yes Yes Why Not?. For the uninitiated, this multi discipline design studio encourages artists to ideate and create the not-so-ordinary products. Therefore, the upcycled section of products was birthed.
The gift shop at their Aram Nagar studio and online is basically a section of recycled and upcycled products made from scratch. We found gorgeous boxes that had been discarded into storage boxes, coasters, tee shirts and more.
What We Love
Yes Yes Why Not believes in creating sustainable products out of discarded items. Therefore, most of their in-house decor items have been upcycled and beautifully so. From a discarded coke can that has been used as a plant base, bottles that have quirky illustrations on them or painted to coasters made out of paper mache, they do it all.
We love the idea and the intention behind using upcycling for our home decor needs.
So, We're Saying...
Looking to juice up your house but also be environmentally conscious? Then Yes Yes Why Not is the green saviour we’d been looking for.
