New Delhi To Mumbai: Soul-satiating Eats From The Himalayan Hills At Yeti

Occupying a space inside Raasta, Khar, Yeti is still in its fledgling phase. Functioning more as a pop-up restaurant until they get their decor and theme sorted out, it currently borrows Raasta's vibe. As a result, some of us who've been to the OG location at Hauz Khas Village in Delhi may miss Yeti's distinctive decor and feel. But, good news! This is soon to be remedied, as the eatery is all set to take up a section of Raasta that's gonna be decked out in Yeti's distinctive Tibetan-inspired style, with edits for Mumbai's crowd.

We started our meal with classics from the menu - the delicious mutton momos encased in a paper-thin wrapper, filled with juicy mutton mince. Served with 3 different sauces, in increasing levels of heat from mild sesame to hot! hot! hot! chili, these were tasty and moreish.

Next up we tried their jhol momos, chicken momos served with a tomato-based chicken mince gravy which was also flavourful. The stand-out in the starters were the lemon-fried pork, a schnitzel-style pork cutlet that's crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Cut into bite-sized pieces, they are super delicious dipped in the spicy sauce they're served with.

Next up, we dived into the ema datshi, a soul-satisfying Bhutanese-style bowl of chilies and cheese that we just could not get enough of. Served with a ting mo - which could have been a tad fluffier, if we're being honest - it still made for a delicious bowl that we practically licked clean! Lastly - by which point we were almost gasping from the amount we ate - we tried the steamed fish in cabbage leaf that was mildly flavoured with soya and timbur pepper - while not our favourite, this could work if you enjoy seafood with mild flavours or are being health conscious!