Start Your Day Right With These Early Morning Yoga Classes

Instructor Sunaina Rekhi started the Yoga Gallery as a space which holds several yoga classes like Ashtanga Vinyasa, Vinyasa Flow, Yin yoga {which is a slower-paced yoga with more passive postures}. You may also run into some celebrities {read: Sharman Joshi} here as they tend to choose this yoga gallery.

You can be a total beginner in this studio and won’t be judged, as Sunaina herself began practicing yoga later in life and treats each student with respect.

#LBBTip: Their classes start at 7.15am.