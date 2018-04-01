Saying ‘I don’t have time to workout’ is one of our favourite activities. But when we realise we’ve spent most mornings dawdling, checking social media and procrastinating leaving for office, we realise that we might be ignoring a block of time better used for other purposes. Here is a list of yoga classes in Mumbai that you can sign up for early in the AM, so that you can get your workout and go work {out} too.
Start Your Day Right With These Early Morning Yoga Classes
The Yoga Gallery
Instructor Sunaina Rekhi started the Yoga Gallery as a space which holds several yoga classes like Ashtanga Vinyasa, Vinyasa Flow, Yin yoga {which is a slower-paced yoga with more passive postures}. You may also run into some celebrities {read: Sharman Joshi} here as they tend to choose this yoga gallery.
You can be a total beginner in this studio and won’t be judged, as Sunaina herself began practicing yoga later in life and treats each student with respect.
#LBBTip: Their classes start at 7.15am.
The Yoga House
With a holistic approach to yoga, The Yoga House has a number of classes you can sign up for before the rush of the day begins, including Ashtanga, Vinyasa and even Alignment Yoga, for all levels.
The fitness here doesn’t just end at the workout but spills over to their health food café too, where you can grab a wholesome bite to eat.
#LBBTip: Classes start at 6am.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Ashtanga Yoga Temple
The Ashtanga Yoga Temple focuses on technique and injury-free yoga. Come join them for some stretching, mind-bending and beautiful breathing. They concentrate on overall wellness, as not just on fitness so pranayam, and breathing is an important part of the practice. So if you’re looking for maximum relaxation, head to this place.
#LBBTip: Classes start at 7.15am.
- Monthly: ₹ 2000
Tangerine Arts Studio
Tangerine is a multi-disciplinary arts studio in Bandra which holds a variety of yoga classes by top trainers, especially for the early birds. Their daily roster of classes includes Ashtanga yoga, Power yoga, Acro-yoga among other forms. They have a warm environment with a chalkboard on which they write up the day’s schedule. If you’re looking for a little weight loss through yoga, their classes might be worth a shot.
#LBBTip: Classes start at 7.30am. The studio is a little easy to miss, so while the location is central, keep your Google Map on.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 3950
Rima Thakker
Rima Thakker is a yoga trainer who takes private classes in the privacy of your home. She teaches power yoga and traditional yoga too. If you’re living in areas like Powai, Mulund, and Chembur, this is a really convenient option to wrap up your workout for the day. Also, with her coming over to your home, it’ll be hard to skip a workout.
#LBBTip: Classes start at 7.30am.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 3000
Yoga 101
Yoga 101 in Versova, Andheri is a little cottage studio to strike our warrior poses in. They offer a whole range of classes of yoga like Sunrise Flow, Hatha Flow, Power yoga, Vinyasa Flow, and so on. You can try out yogalates {yoga + pilates} here, two birds, one stone-style.
#LBBTip: Classes start at 7am.
- Monthly Charges: ₹ 3000
Yoga With Shirley Batiwala
Shirley Batiwala, a personal trainer in South Mumbai, takes private lessons in yoga over the week. A dancer who pirouetted into yoga, Shirley has a strong command over the Iyengar system yoga, and takes classes for advanced students and children too.
#LBBTip: Classes start at 8am.
Nuage Hot Yoga
One of the two places offering the concept of hot yoga in the city, this is the only one with morning classes too. Hot yoga is a form in which you perform yoga in a room heated between 39-41 degrees. It’s a great way to lose weight while sweating it out. Plus, it’s super for skin.
#LBBTip: Classes start at 6.45am.
- Monthly: ₹ 5500
