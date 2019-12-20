You Can Practice Yoga And Even Co-Work At This Gorgeous Versova Cottage

A single session will cost you INR 500, eight sessions will cost you INR 3,000 and 12 sessions will cost you INR 4,200. They also have packages that let you avail more or equal sessions over a course of two months, for example, you can get 10 session over two months for INR 4,000 or 20 sessions over two months for INR 7,000. For unlimited monthly sessions you just have to pay INR 5,800.

The timings here are flexible {between 6:30 am to 8:30pm} and the studio is open seven days a week, so come and go as you please. Starting Monday {February 13}, they will also make this place a yoga studio cum co-working space, which means you have more to look forward to. For INR 300 per day, INR 1,800 over two months for seven visits and INR 5,000 over two months for 25 visits, enjoy cutting chai or coffee, nankhatai and WiFi facilities all day long. You could also order in some finger-licking food and fresh, cold pressed juices. The first 10 days from the time of launching the co-working section, you can go work there for free. Also, they have three adorable dogs there, so that’s a big, big bonus for all the dog-lovers out there!

Call 9820125963 to sign up and click here to check their Facebook page.