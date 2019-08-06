Easy Asanas: Five Yoga Teachers Who Will Conduct Classes At Your Home

Shaili is a yoga teacher from SoBo, who teaches a classical hatha style of yoga. In her class, you will find that she uses a mix of everything, including props to help you such as bolsters, bricks and wooden blocks. Although she will come home for a private lesson, she prefers groups of thre or more if you can form them at home.

If you have an injury or something to be taken care of, just let her know.

Where: Colaba, Nepeansea Road, Churchgate {mostly South Mumbai}

Level: All levels, complete beginners included

Fees: Approx INR 800 per class for an individual; Approx INR 500 per person for a private group of four.

Contact: +919833858264