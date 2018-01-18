Before & After: How A Morning Walk And Daily Yoga Helped This Guy Lose 30 Kilos

At 104 kgs, Ajeet decided to not shop at the plus-sized section and took matters in his own hands. After doing his share of research, he found out that in order to be in a healthier shape, he needed to lose 30 kgs. He started by quitting smoking and drinking. Apart from controlling his portions, eating, he started a 40-minute walk and an hour of morning yoga, religiously. On days he couldn’t work out, he made sure he walked at least 8,000 to 10,000 steps.

Ajeet goes to Shivaji Park for his walks and practices yoga under the supervision of Mamata Sanghvi. She runs Sanghvi Trust in Matunga West.