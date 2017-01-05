Go For Unlimited Yoga Classes At This Bandra Centre For Only INR 1,600 A Week

Originally just in Mahalaxmi, and now in Bandra too, Yoga Cara is a yoga institute that nestles in the space between a fitness institute and a healing centre, and we think it’s a great spot for a yoga class.

It come equipped with yoga classes with a pointed focus on breathing through pranayama and meditation, an ayurveda and aromatherapy massage centre and even a café. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced yogi, they have classed based on your exact fitness level.

They have unlimited classes in a month for INR 4,700 {for one type of yoga} and unlimited number of class in a week for INR 1,600. You can register for a trial class {for INR 300} on their website here.