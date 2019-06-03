This Andheri Cafe Offers Elegant & Vibrant Interiors With Fancy Spanish Menu

Loco Loca is one of the finest places to visit for an afternoon lunch. It's a typical outdoor seated restaurant which is present in the Andheri region of Mumbai city. The ambience of this restaurant makes it a prominent place to visit it despite the various restaurants present in this area. It has this alluring floral design suited with good furniture to accompany your dining. On the other hand, the service provided was amazing at the same time. I had ordered the following food items. MOCKTAIL: Blueberry and basil APPETIZERS: Harissa Prawn Skewers and Chicken Thai Thigh PIZZA: Chicken Overloaded INDULGE: Whiskey & Smoke It's an amazing restaurant to visit. Food: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Service: 5/5