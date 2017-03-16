There's no parking, so avoid taking your car. It's a busy street and has so much around - shops, eateries and more - that you should consider walking around after your meal.
You Must Try The Tasty Mocktails At Hardeep Punjab In Sion
This place serves really amazing and refreshing mocktails which are served in these super cool bulb-shaped glasses. You must try their Orange Blossom and Khus Cooler {both are for INR 110}. The drinks are well-prepared and go very well with the delicious North Indian delicacies they serve. It helps that they also make for great Instagram posts {just saying}.
If you're in the area and wish to grab some yummy food and drinks {they also serve alcohol}, make your way to this restaurant. But certainly try these mocktails.
