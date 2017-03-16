You Must Try The Tasty Mocktails At Hardeep Punjab In Sion

Casual Dining

Hardeep Punjab

Mumbai, Maharashtra
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Om Shiv Shakti CHS, Building 1, Shop 17-20 & 36,37, GTB Nagar, Sion Koliwada, Sion, Mumbai

Great For

Pro-tip

There's no parking, so avoid taking your car. It's a busy street and has so much around - shops, eateries and more - that you should consider walking around after your meal.

I liked

This place serves really amazing and refreshing mocktails which are served in these super cool bulb-shaped glasses. You must try their Orange Blossom and Khus Cooler {both are for INR 110}. The drinks are well-prepared and go very well with the delicious North Indian delicacies they serve. It helps that they also make for great Instagram posts {just saying}.

More Info

If you're in the area and wish to grab some yummy food and drinks {they also serve alcohol}, make your way to this restaurant. But certainly try these mocktails.

