You Should Surely Try This Lavish Indian Buffet In Marol!

I'd heard about Delhi Highway a lot but never been here until yesterday. This outlet is at a 5 minutes walk from Marol Metro station. This is quite an authentic restaurant and is only one in Mumbai, at least that's what zomato shows. This is a huge outlet with good ambience and the retro music playing in the background makes it even better. This place serves a variety of Indian dishes mostly specific to Delhi which looks good and does wonders to your taste buds. The beverages served here are very refreshing especially the Evil Princess. Also, the Dahi Bhalla that they serve here is one of the bests in Mumbai. We ordered: Beverage- Evil Princess Jumping Monkey Appetizers- Pesto Mini Tandoori Roll Mushroom Charcoal Chaat- Bhalla Paapdi Chaat Dahi Paapdi Chaat Main course- Saffron Spice Butter Naan Butter Roti Dessert- Kesariya Kheer Delhi Special Kulfi The Main Course served here is fulfilling for two average eaters.