Looking For A Great Skin, Hair And Lazer Clinic? Elegenz By Dr. Shaista Kazi Is The Place To Be!

Ellegenz by Dr Shaista Kazi is your new place to be if you're looking at curing your acne, getting a laser done or just revamping your skin and hair in general! I got to know of her via social media and was very intrigued so without wasting more time I booked my appointment to see how she could help me cure my years of acne! I have a condition known as rosacea, which not many dermatologists could solve. After changing plenty of doctors, when I finally met Dr Shaista, she was my angel in disguise! She guided me, made me understand the root cause of my problem, gave me a detailed explanation and checked my skin thoroughly! After which she advised me certain pills and creams and also asked me to come to visit her often for checkups and procedures. The one procedure she is recommended for me is the acne control treatment. She started by cleansing my face first and then applying a hypoallergenic arginine peel after which it was removed and followed by a light massage. Further on I got the cryotherapy to open up my pores and then came in the needleless mesotherapy to flush in a nano serum and ended with a charcoal mask to remove any impurities and give my face a glow! I definitely recommend Doctor Shaista to whoever has acne issues as she is very accurate and patient!