Food, drinks, dance and party. Drinkery 51 located at BKC is a perfect place and should be on your Bucket list! The place has amazing vibes and the ambience is beautiful! Staff is polite. We were served by Bijaya! ▪️I would highly recommend you'll to have. ▪️ Cointreau Island which was a combination of cranberry juice, orange juice and bartenders secret! ▪️Kung pao chicken. ▪️Roast Garlic chicken. ▪️Chicken tikka masala ▪️ Hazelnut Chocolate Mousse! ▪️Mac and cheese and Kheema Pav were okay. Overall it's a superb place. Fun and awesome songs played by the DJ! Strongly recommended!
This Bar Should Be On Your Bucket List For Sure!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
