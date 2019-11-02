Your One Stop Destination For Pan Asian Cuisine

Khow Chow is your one-stop destination to taste and experience a variety of Pan Asian multi-cuisine food. This restaurant is located at Waterfield, Linking Road, Bandra West. If you are a Chinese Thai Asian food lover and looking for something light and healthy then you will definitely love the food here. The ambiance of this place is also very pleasant, with light music playing in the background and attractive graffiti on the walls to enhance the elements of the traditional Asian cuisine atmosphere. The restaurant has table service where the staff is very welcoming, friendly and courteous. It's good if you have pre reservations or else there can be 15 mins waiting time. The seating is comfortable here and the service is also quick. They have an extensive menu of mouth-watering veg and non-veg dishes as well as you can get some lovely exotic beverages, hot pots, teas, and gorgeous mocktails. Now coming to the food this is what I tried: 1. Signature Dish: Tab Tim Krob Dessert - 5*/5 This was such a unique mindblowing dessert. There were these translucent red rubies which were basically water chestnuts coated with tapioca flour and red food color. So the base was these red rubies which were infused with interesting pandan leaf flavor served in nice smooth coconut cream bowl and ice cubes, finally garnished with a mint leaf. Highly recommended. 2. Thai Cooler - 5*/5 A refreshing mix of passion fruit and lychee muddled with lemongrass top up with sparkling soda. This was sweet and tangy. Presented beautifully with lemongrass stick and fresh lemon twist curl. 3. Grapefruit berry lemonade - 5*/5 A wonderful vibration of triple balanced with sourness, bitterness, and sweetness. Nice bright red color grapefruit refreshing drink and lemonade. Highly recommended. 4. Sizzling Platters (Base - Veg Fried Rice, Chicken with Chilli Oyster Sauce) - 5*/5 Fresh Fries, Exotic veggies (bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, etc..), Stir veg fried rice, delicious cubes of chicken in chili oyster sauce. The quantity was very good and would serve 2. 5. Assorted Vegetable Dimsum Basket - 5*/5 All the dumplings in the basket were gorgeous and perfectly cooked. - Edamame truffle oil dumpling - This was such a smooth filling and just melts in your mouth. The beans were extremely delicious. One of the best dumplings you must try. - Shitake and Straw Mushroom dumpling - Vegetable Chinese dumpling - Crystal dumpling - with baby corn filling Highly recommended. 6. Taronest (Paneer) - 5*/5 Delicious fresh paneer pieces tossed in Thai chili sauce and exotic veggies served in beautiful crunchy noodle nest. Highly recommended. 7. Som Tam Salad - 5*/5 Som Tam is a world-famous popular Thai Green Papaya Salad, literally meaning pounding of sour ingredients. This Thai dish served at Khow Chow was extremely amazing in taste it had shredded raw green papaya, cucumber, beans, cherry tomatoes, peanuts, garlic, chili, lime and it had a lovely spicy, tangy, sweet and sour taste. Highly recommended.