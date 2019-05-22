This Party Place In Goregaon Can Be A New Hangout Spot For Weekends

Some groovy Tunes that will make you dance on the floor, classy yet rustic ambience and the vibes set you to Friday tunes even if it's not a Friday at The 12th Floor. The food is comforting, the options could, however, be more! Ample seating space for groups from size 2 to 20 makes it your group's favourite hangout. The happy hour prices are very decent too. Recommended in food are Corn Tamasha, Makhani Chicken and Chinese bowls. The Apple Jalebi also plays with tastebuds.