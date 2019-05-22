Some groovy Tunes that will make you dance on the floor, classy yet rustic ambience and the vibes set you to Friday tunes even if it's not a Friday at The 12th Floor. The food is comforting, the options could, however, be more! Ample seating space for groups from size 2 to 20 makes it your group's favourite hangout. The happy hour prices are very decent too. Recommended in food are Corn Tamasha, Makhani Chicken and Chinese bowls. The Apple Jalebi also plays with tastebuds.
This Party Place In Goregaon Can Be A New Hangout Spot For Weekends
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The cocktails could have been really better! Some of the food items can be also improvised. All in all, the place should be on your list whenever you put up your dancing shoes.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family
Also On The Xiith Floor
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)