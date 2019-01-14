Your Search For “The Perfect Date” Place Ends Right Here!

A friend once suggested that I try this place out and I am so glad that I did! This place is perfect if you want to go out for your first date or the second or the rest of them! You want to sit down, spend some quality time, talking about how your day was or whatever it is you wanna talk about- this place is it! Go with your bae or friends and you’re sure to have a good time! I’d say, go for the outer seating at the Oshiwara outlet. Amazing ambience. The best part of the place is the outer seating itself! Pssst! if you like some good rock music, you’ll love this place for sure! Now I’m going to go all out on the food part! Food is just oh so good! I had the chicken with orange sauce and my favourite is the bangers and mash. And let me tell you, they cook the dishes the way they’re supposed to be cooked! In the right sense of how the dish is supposed to be! Totally authentic! They also keep a beer and burger festival which you shouldn’t miss! Their burgers are a hit too! Right from Garlic bread to the bangers and mash, you name it and it’s perfect to taste! The staff is quick and helpful in their service. You ought to be crazy if you don’t love Woodside Inn upon your first visit itself and what better option for a date than this one? 😄