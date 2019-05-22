With Live Music, Amazing Cocktails & Food, Drop By This Place In Juhu

Yeda Republic's decor is pretty unusual with a psychotic jail & prison setup, where the staff wear prisoner & army suits while serving you. They have an army jeep setup right in the centre (perfect to take a group selfie) along with the skeleton wall prints, army suits, electrocution chamber giving the place a weird psychotic feel. The Bar is well spaced, a decent variety of liquor on offer. The ambience is set up beautifully by the DJ playing a nice mix of Bollywood tracks. So let your hair loose, put on your dancing shoes & have a blast Drinks Must try:- Bull Frog, LIIT, Adraki & Ghaas Poos. Mocktails:- Safe Sex on the beach & Epiphany Veg Food Their Veg Food was lip-smacking & one of the best I’ve eaten at a Lounge in Mumbai. Do try these dishes * Jalapeño cheesy bites * Hot Garlic Mushroom * Thecha Aloo * Soya Chilli Paneer * Daal khichadi * Exotic Veg * Paan Falooda * Chocolate Hazelnut USP of Yeda Republic is their Veg Food & Cocktails. I would recommend skipping the mocktails here. Cocktails have a decent alcohol portion & offer better VFM from a customer’s point of view.