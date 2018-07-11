Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai is the jewellery hub in SoBo that our families visit and we stay away from. But the shopping area also has a couple of stalls which sell amazing junk jewellery for INR 100 – and even less. This stash reminded us of accessories we might find in Zara or H&M {and pay seven times as much for}. We checked out two stalls – Taukir and Mayank’s, and got the lowdown on what you should buy.
Shop For Junk Jewellery As Low As INR 50 From This Iconic Bazaar
Necklaces
Colourful Aztec-inspired necklaces, chokers, long dangling metal mesh necklaces, round gold and silver coloured necklaces, hexagonal geometrical pendants, and so on – the list of amazing necklaces at Taukir’s stall goes on at Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai.
At Mayank’s, another stall opposite this, there were very unusual two-chained bronze necklaces with metal dream catchers, and other motifs like dragonflies too, all in a lovely dull bronze colour. All of these are priced at INR 100 each.
Earrings
We found gold, silver and bronze-coloured earrings here. We loved the geometric drop earrings which you will not find on other streets of the city. A gem of a find were these double-sided rose-gold ball earrings which we are keeping on till the end of time. A pair of earrings is for INR 50 only.
Bracelets and Bangles
Chunky bracelets with mesh, circle cut-outs, or cool geometric designs are what we picked up from these stalls. You will find many designs, and also bangles to snap up. Each bracelet is priced at INR 50.
Where: We found this stash at two stalls right opposite one another. The first is Taukir’s stall, which is a cart right outside R.V. Jewellers. The second is Mayank’s stall outside Bherumal Shamandas jewellers.
Price: INR 50 for a bangle, INR 50 for a pair of earrings, INR 100 for a necklace
