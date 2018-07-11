Shop For Junk Jewellery As Low As INR 50 From This Iconic Bazaar

Chunky bracelets with mesh, circle cut-outs, or cool geometric designs are what we picked up from these stalls. You will find many designs, and also bangles to snap up. Each bracelet is priced at INR 50.

Where: We found this stash at two stalls right opposite one another. The first is Taukir’s stall, which is a cart right outside R.V. Jewellers. The second is Mayank’s stall outside Bherumal Shamandas jewellers.

Price: INR 50 for a bangle, INR 50 for a pair of earrings, INR 100 for a necklace