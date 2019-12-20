Go Zumba After Work At This Lokhandwala Studio For Only INR 2,000 A Month

The Yoga Loft situated in Lokhandwala with its pretty decor and fairy lights that come to life in the evenings is a great place to workout. It’s a studio that offers zumba, and can also be rented out for other workouts like yoga or pilates. We all know how zumba can be kickass and helps us in burning off those extra calories we picked up while gorging on that slice of cheese pizza {no regrets there though}.

However, the zumba classes here are fun, energetic and really affordable. It’s an upbeat workout, and the pretty studio studio designed like a loft adds to the whole ambience. For INR 2,000 they offer eight sessions and for INR 2,500 for 12 sessions. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday the classes are in session from 6.30pm until 7.30 pm making it easier for the working folks to sign up for these classes.