If work has become your excuse for skipping out on working out, we’re here to make that go away. Keep this list in handy if dancing is something that interests you, because these Zumba classes around town are here to help you reach your fitness goal. Best part? All these classes are super easy on your pockets too!
No More Excuses: Head To These Zumba Classes After Work Hours To Get Your Fitness On Track
Kunal Jessain's Dance Classes
Attend Kunal Jessain’s Zumba class at Bandra – and try keeping up with the high-intensity beats. Jessain is known for being an energetic teacher who pays attention to individual students. This batch focuses on a combination of strength training and zumba that promises to get you up to speed on your fitness goals.
Timings: Mondays and Thursdays, 8:15 pm to 9:15 pm
Price: INR 3,000 per month for 8 sessions
Zumba Fitness by Sculptasse
Sculptasse organizes classes at centers around the city. They currently have 4 centers where they conduct classes. These include Wadala, Ghatkopar, Powai and Ghatkopar East. Their high-energy Zumba classes are sure to get you closer to your fitness goals. What's also great is that they offer different types of Zumba classes from the regular style to a more high-intensity workout as well as an aqua workout.
Timings: Thursday evenings from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Wadala Branch
Price: INR 3,200 per month (eight sessions)
Swetha's Zumba
Swetha Jairam, a fitness and pro-zumba instructor will teach you the ways of high-intensity fun and results of zumba at her classes in Kemps Corner. Sign up, and you will be moving and dancing to Latin beats and with energies soaring higher than the sky.
Timings: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8pm to 9pm
Price: INR 4,600 per month (12 sessions a month)
Zumba With Illumination
Zumba with Illumination has been started by Sanjeev Khaira. The zumba instructors teach at least 12 branches across Mumbai – and the sessions come with good recommendations. So if you live in Kandivali, hop off to the nearest studio that's Rubiinus Fitness, and get set with zumba.
Timings: Tuesdays, Thursdays 9 PM to 10 PM
Price: INR 500 per session, INR 3,700 per month (12 sessions per month)
Zumba with Philip
Learn to Zumba with Philip Manuel – who has been teaching and doing zumba for years now. Try keeping up with his fast-paced beats, but make sure to carry on your bottle of water to sip on in between breaks.
Timings: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8.15pm to 9.15pm
Price: INR 500 per session
Purple Grape
This studio in Matunga is all about dance, and they ensure all their students are in great shape with all the different types of dance styles that are taught there. At less than 300 bucks a class, we think this is a great deal!
Timings: Tuesdays, Thursdays at 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Pricing: INR 3,500 for 12 sessions, INR 2,500 for 8 sessions
The Soul Studio
Sign up for super fun, super intense Zumba classes and dance your way to a fit body with the help of professional trainers at this dance studio in Lokhandwala. They also teach other dance styles and workouts that include folk dance moves, Shiva Dance, Kalaripayattu, Bollywood fusion and much more.
Timings: Fridays 7 PM to 8 PM
Price: INR 199 per session, INR 3600 for 12 sessions
#LBBTip- They offer free trial classes too!
Impetus - The Studio
The directors of the studio are a trio of women who are passionate about dance and fitness. If you’ve got Zumba on your mind, you must check this out for their amazing teachers, dedication to your personal growth and a comfortable vibe that has students signing up month after month.
Pricing: INR 550 per session
#LBBTip - They also have classes on Bollywood dance, hip hop, belly dancing, jazz and contemporary, hatha yoga and more.
Apuorva Sinha - The Fitness
Get your dose of energy with Apuorva Sinha as she conducts these crazy, kickass intense Zumba sessions in Marol. Sign up for her energy, training, good vibes and a whole lot of cardio and muscle conditioning.
Timings: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 8 PM to 9 PM
Pricing: INR 300 per session, INR 3,000 for 12 sessions
Studio One Eighty Nine By Breakbeat Dance Co.
Breakbeat is a dance studio in Tardeo and is known for offering unique dance fitness classes. Sign up for regular Zumba classes here. They also offer other variations like Zumba Step. Besides Zumba, there's kickboxing, pilates, yoga, Bollywood, power yoga, strength training and more.
Pricing: INR 549 per session, INR 4,000 for 8 sessions
