No More Excuses: Head To These Zumba Classes After Work Hours To Get Your Fitness On Track

Sculptasse organizes classes at centers around the city. They currently have 4 centers where they conduct classes. These include Wadala, Ghatkopar, Powai and Ghatkopar East. Their high-energy Zumba classes are sure to get you closer to your fitness goals. What's also great is that they offer different types of Zumba classes from the regular style to a more high-intensity workout as well as an aqua workout.

Timings: Thursday evenings from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Wadala Branch

Price: INR 3,200 per month (eight sessions)