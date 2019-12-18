Balewadi

Fast Food Restaurants
image - B Box
Fast Food Restaurants

B Box

Biryani For Lunch? Order From This Amazing Delivery Kitchen Now!
Balewadi
Casual Dining
image - Gourmet Union
Casual Dining

Gourmet Union

Eat The World On A Plate At Balewadi High Street's Latest Restaurant
Balewadi
Home Décor Stores
image - Simnani Interiors
Home Décor Stores

Simnani Interiors

Head To This Interior Designing Store In Baner For All Things Posh
Balewadi
Casual Dining
image - Udta Punjab
Casual Dining

Udta Punjab

Love North Indian Cuisine? Then Udta Punjab Is A Must Visit
Balewadi
Casual Dining
image - Deewan Khana
Casual Dining

Deewan Khana

Ikde Chala: This Restaurant At Balewadi Is Serving Authentic Maharashtrian Grub
Balewadi
Bars
image - Masala Bar
Bars

Masala Bar

You've Goth To Try The Black Pav Bhaji At This Balewadi Restaurant
Balewadi
Lounges
image - MasalaBar
Lounges

MasalaBar

Sip On An Imli Cocktail Or Try A Bao Dabeli: This Restaurant Is Serving Street Food {With A Twist}
Balewadi
Casual Dining
image - Two Sticks
Casual Dining

Two Sticks

This Pan Asian Restaurant Is A Mix Of Variety, Taste And Affordability
Balewadi
Casual Dining
image - Tales & Spirits
Casual Dining

Tales & Spirits

Amazing Food, Incredible Desserts & A Chill Weekend Vibe At Balewadi
Balewadi
Bakeries
image - The Gourmet Shop - The Orchid
Bakeries

The Gourmet Shop - The Orchid

This New Boutique Cafe Is Making Us Drool Over Their Dutch Pastries & Italian Breads
Balewadi
Accessories
image - Rangtara
Accessories

Rangtara

Boho Couture, Bodycare & More: Buy Products Handcrafted By Indigenous Artisans
Balewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Misal Darbar
Fast Food Restaurants

Misal Darbar

Enjoy Varities of Missal At Missal Darbar!
Dhankawadi
Food Stores
image - Pranaah Organics
Food Stores

Pranaah Organics

Green Lifestyle: Eat Organic & Healthy From Pranaah's Farm-Fresh Produce
Bibvewadi
Gift Shops
image - Handwerkunst
Gift Shops

Handwerkunst

Get Your Hands On These Beautiful Artworks And Handmade Gifts
Bibvewadi
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries
image - Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park
National Parks & Wildlife Sanctuaries

Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park

Learn About The Animal Kingdom With A Visit To Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park In Katraj
Katraj
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bahiram Handi
Fast Food Restaurants

Bahiram Handi

Authentic Bahiram Handi (Vidharbha Style)
Dhankawadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Yenna Dosa
Fast Food Restaurants

Yenna Dosa

Dosas & All Things South Indian Are Just Prefect At This Outlet
Bibvewadi
Cafes
image - Snow Cafe
Cafes

Snow Cafe

Stay Fresh With Shaved-Ice Desserts From Taiwan & The Philippines At This Cafe
Bibvewadi
Clothing Stores
image - Tulsi - The Women's Avenue
Clothing Stores

Tulsi - The Women's Avenue

Royal & Trendy: This Store Is A Heaven For Silk Sarees & Dresses
Bibvewadi
Accessories
image - Gowma
Accessories

Gowma

Sling Your Style: These Vegan-Leather Bags Are Absolutely Chic
Bibvewadi
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Salty Bites
Fast Food Restaurants

Salty Bites

Tornados, Waffles, Frankies & More: Save This Place For When You're Broke
Bibvewadi
Boutiques
image - Corsage
Boutiques

Corsage

Chic & Affordable: Choose From 1500 Varieties Of Kurtis At This Store
Bibvewadi
Boutiques
image - La Robe
Boutiques

La Robe

Aztec-Print Bags, Juttis & Tops: Check-Out This Store For Funky Stuff
Maharshi Nagar
Boutiques
image - Queen
Boutiques

Queen

Frills, Laces & Sparkle: This Designer Studio Has Redefined Fusion Ethnic Fashion
Bibvewadi
Clothing Stores
image - Zartari Couture
Clothing Stores

Zartari Couture

Kanchipuram, Banarasi & Handloom Silk: Up Your Saree Game At This Store
Parvati
Tailors
image - Blanco Bespoke Studio
Tailors

Blanco Bespoke Studio

Men, Up Your Dressing Game With Clothing From This Store In Pune
Parvati
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Kalyan Bhel
Fast Food Restaurants

Kalyan Bhel

Dosas, Pani Puri And More: Kalyan Bhel Is The Old Favourite That's Still Winning
Bibvewadi
Clothing Stores
image - Manali Style Hive
Clothing Stores

Manali Style Hive

Winter Brides, Look Like A Celeb At Your Wedding With This Label
Gultekdi
Clothing Stores
image - Janki's Women Wear
Clothing Stores

Janki's Women Wear

Festive Emergency? This Store Will Stitch A Stunning Outfit Within 2 Days
Kondhwa Budruk
Home Décor Stores
image - Art Sutra Studio
Home Décor Stores

Art Sutra Studio

This Place Has The Quirkiest Collection Of Hand-Painted Shoes & Doodle Art Notebooks, Starting At INR 200
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Shantadurga
Fast Food Restaurants

Shantadurga

Want Some Delectable Seafood And Goan Cuisine? Check Out This Small Restaurant In Aranyeshwar
Parvati
