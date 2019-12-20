Explore
Jalahalli
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Jalahalli
Clothing Stores
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Home Décor Stores
Boutiques
Dessert Parlours
Pubs
Salons
Food Stores
Happy Milk
Bangalore, Get Farm Fresh Milk Delivered Right At Your Doorstep!
Jalahalli
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Kasipu
Rejuvenate Yourself With A Break At The Serene Kasipu
Jalahalli
Malls
Malls
Rockline Mall
Watch A Film For Just INR 50 With This Movie Card
Jalahalli
Community Groups
Community Groups
Footieculture
Footieculture Puts The Spotlight On Football With Community Matches
Jalahalli
Spas
Spas
Sohum Spa - Gokulam Grand
Reach Out To Sohum Spa Movenpick To Experience The Best SPA
Mathikere
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Mezzaluna - Movenpick Hotel & Spa
Get Your Money’s Worth {Literally} at Mezzaluna
Mathikere
Other
Other
Bluecat Paper
Coffee, Lemongrass, And Mulberry Make Great Paper For This Brand!
Parks
Parks
JP Park
Ditch Lalbagh And Head To This 85 Acre Park That Has Three Lakes And A Musical Fountain
Mathikere
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Nexgen Store
Lads, Shop For Shirts And Tees On A Budget Here Without Compromising On Style
Mathikere
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
The Pink Moon
Flaunt Your Curves With Stylish Plus-Sized Outfits From Here
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Voonik
Go 'Voo-Hoo' And Shop For Everyday Kurtas And Dresses From This Store
Yeshwantpur
Gyms
Gyms
SRX Fitness Studio
Zumba, Gym And Cardio: Do It All For INR 4,999 A Year At This Fitness Studio
Yeshwantpur
Libraries
Libraries
Government Library
Make This Hidden Government Library Your New Reading Corner
RMV 2nd Stage
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Kusum Rolls
Chicken, Paneer Or Liver: This Hole In The Wall Place Near New BEL Roads Is Known For Its Killer Kathi Rolls
New BEL Road
Boutiques
Boutiques
Vika Boutique
Drape It Like Its Hot With Sarees From This Boutique In Yeshwanthpur
Mathikere
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Sholay - The Barbeque
We Found A Sholay-Themed Barbeque Place On New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Pubs
Pubs
Hatch
Co-working Space, Workshops And Beer: Check Out Hatch In Yeshwanthpur
Yeshwantpur
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
The August Co.
Ladies, Pick Up Office Wear From This Brand That Offers Clothing In 24 Different Sizes!
Yeshwantpur
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Oriri Studio
Planter Boutique To Pottery, North Bangalore, You've Got Yourself A Cutesy Hobby Centre In Your Hood
RMV 2nd Stage
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies
Manoeuvre
Salsa, Bollywood Or Kalaripayattu, Get Fit The Fun Way At This Studio
Mathikere
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Cinders Rooftop Barbeque
Enjoy Your Brunch At This Restaurant That Offers A Gorgeous Rooftop View
Yeshwantpur
Cafes
Cafes
Totaram's Paranthas
Achari Paneer To Jalapeno & Cheese: Get Your Fill Of Warm Stuffed Paranthas At This Joint
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Puttum Kattanum
This Hole-In-The-Wall Joint In Alleppey Serves The Best Puttu In Town
Mathikere
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Trance Retail
Shop For Super Comfy Home Linen At This Store In New BEL Road
Mathikere
