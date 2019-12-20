Jalahalli

Food Stores
Happy Milk
Food Stores

Happy Milk

Bangalore, Get Farm Fresh Milk Delivered Right At Your Doorstep!
Jalahalli
Casual Dining
Kasipu
Casual Dining

Kasipu

Rejuvenate Yourself With A Break At The Serene Kasipu
Jalahalli
Malls
Rockline Mall
Malls

Rockline Mall

Watch A Film For Just INR 50 With This Movie Card
Jalahalli
Community Groups
Footieculture
Community Groups

Footieculture

Footieculture Puts The Spotlight On Football With Community Matches
Jalahalli
Spas
Sohum Spa - Gokulam Grand
Spas

Sohum Spa - Gokulam Grand

Reach Out To Sohum Spa Movenpick To Experience The Best SPA
Mathikere
Fine Dining
Mezzaluna - Movenpick Hotel & Spa
Fine Dining

Mezzaluna - Movenpick Hotel & Spa

Get Your Money’s Worth {Literally} at Mezzaluna
Mathikere
Other
Bluecat Paper
Other

Bluecat Paper

Coffee, Lemongrass, And Mulberry Make Great Paper For This Brand!
Parks
JP Park
Parks

JP Park

Ditch Lalbagh And Head To This 85 Acre Park That Has Three Lakes And A Musical Fountain
Mathikere
Clothing Stores
Nexgen Store
Clothing Stores

Nexgen Store

Lads, Shop For Shirts And Tees On A Budget Here Without Compromising On Style
Mathikere
Clothing Stores
The Pink Moon
Clothing Stores

The Pink Moon

Flaunt Your Curves With Stylish Plus-Sized Outfits From Here
Sanjay nagar
Clothing Stores
Voonik
Clothing Stores

Voonik

Go 'Voo-Hoo' And Shop For Everyday Kurtas And Dresses From This Store
Yeshwantpur
Gyms
SRX Fitness Studio
Gyms

SRX Fitness Studio

Zumba, Gym And Cardio: Do It All For INR 4,999 A Year At This Fitness Studio
Yeshwantpur
Libraries
Government Library
Libraries

Government Library

Make This Hidden Government Library Your New Reading Corner
RMV 2nd Stage
Fast Food Restaurants
Kusum Rolls
Fast Food Restaurants

Kusum Rolls

Chicken, Paneer Or Liver: This Hole In The Wall Place Near New BEL Roads Is Known For Its Killer Kathi Rolls
New BEL Road
Boutiques
Vika Boutique
Boutiques

Vika Boutique

Drape It Like Its Hot With Sarees From This Boutique In Yeshwanthpur
Mathikere
Casual Dining
Sholay - The Barbeque
Casual Dining

Sholay - The Barbeque

We Found A Sholay-Themed Barbeque Place On New BEL Road
New BEL Road
Pubs
Hatch
Pubs

Hatch

Co-working Space, Workshops And Beer: Check Out Hatch In Yeshwanthpur
Yeshwantpur
Clothing Stores
The August Co.
Clothing Stores

The August Co.

Ladies, Pick Up Office Wear From This Brand That Offers Clothing In 24 Different Sizes!
Yeshwantpur
Classes & Workshops
Oriri Studio
Classes & Workshops

Oriri Studio

Planter Boutique To Pottery, North Bangalore, You've Got Yourself A Cutesy Hobby Centre In Your Hood
RMV 2nd Stage
Music & Dance Academies
Manoeuvre
Music & Dance Academies

Manoeuvre

Salsa, Bollywood Or Kalaripayattu, Get Fit The Fun Way At This Studio
Mathikere
Casual Dining
Cinders Rooftop Barbeque
Casual Dining

Cinders Rooftop Barbeque

Enjoy Your Brunch At This Restaurant That Offers A Gorgeous Rooftop View
Yeshwantpur
Cafes
Totaram's Paranthas
Cafes

Totaram's Paranthas

Achari Paneer To Jalapeno & Cheese: Get Your Fill Of Warm Stuffed Paranthas At This Joint
New BEL Road
Casual Dining
Puttum Kattanum
Casual Dining

Puttum Kattanum

This Hole-In-The-Wall Joint In Alleppey Serves The Best Puttu In Town
Mathikere
Home Décor Stores
Trance Retail
Home Décor Stores

Trance Retail

Shop For Super Comfy Home Linen At This Store In New BEL Road
Mathikere
