Idyllic Huts, Graffiti, And Good Food: Head To This Restaurant On The Outskirts Of Town

Bored of eating at the same old places in town, and are looking for a new experience? Well, make a day trip of it and head to Kasipu in Jalahalli instead. It may seem like a lot of effort, but trust us, it’s totally worth it. From the outside, Kasipu looks like a small village what with its quaint little huts, trees and different kinds of seating options (we saw an open area seating and an AC hall, too!). Plus, since it’s far away from the city buzz, it’s relatively peaceful and looks more like an urban dhaba. There’s even a wall of graffiti that you can stand against and take a nice picture for the ‘Gram!

Speaking of dhabas, their food is homely and delicious. We binged on some of their starters and absolutely loved their Lemon Chicken, Chicken Lollipop, Fish Tikka and the Grilled Chicken. Vegetarians, you don’t have to feel left out! They have plenty of options like Malai Gobi Phool, Paneer Tikka and salads too! Prices here start from INR 120 to about INR 350 for a dish, so it’s pretty reasonable, we’d say. To get here, you can catch a bus to Lakshmipura Cross and walk from there, or go by cab or auto.