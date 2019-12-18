Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Magadi Road
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Magadi Road
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
People
This Store In GT Mall Has Trendy Clothes At Affordable Prices
Magadi Road
Salons
Salons
YLG Salon
Painless Waxing To Hair Spa: Hit Up This Salon In GT Mall For A Self-Pampering Session
Magadi Road
Department Stores
Department Stores
Market 99
Get Everything You Need For Your Home Starting At Just INR 9 Here
Magadi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Grey Rabbit
Plaids, Prints And Solid Shirts: Shop Casual Men's Wear From This Store In GT Mall
Magadi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Go Colors
This Store In GT Mall Is A One-Stop-Shop For Leggings Through The Seasons
Magadi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
All - The Plus Size Store
Dresses To Jackets: This Plus-Size Store Sells Well-Tailored Outfits Up To 5XL
Magadi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Zudio
Get Everyday Trendy Clothing For Under INR 900 From This Cool Store
Magadi Road
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
The Indian Polo Inc.
Polos, Chinos And Shirts : Get You Fix Of Casual Wear At This Store In GT Mall
Magadi Road
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mr. Panipuri
ICYMI: Bangalore's Got Automatic Pani Puri Vending Machines And You Must Check it Out
Magadi Road
Department Stores
Department Stores
Coko Store
Stationery Products To Décor Items, Everything Cheap And Cute At This Hong Kong Based Store
Magadi Road
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
SPI Cinemas
Unlimited Popcorn Toppings And Recliner Seats: Watch A Film In Bangalore's Satyam Cinemas
Magadi Road
Other
Other
Kreatica Designs
Check Out This Brand For Quirky Designs For Gifting And Packaging
rajaji nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Annapoorneshwari Dosa Corner
Visit Annapoorneshwari Dosa Corner In Nagarbhavi To Taste Lip-Smacking Davangere Benne Dosa
Sunkadakatte
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Del Sol
Board Games & Coffee At Cafe Del Sol
Nagarbhavi
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bengaluru Biryani House
A New Hidden Place For All The Biryani Lovers
Have a great recommendation for
Magadi Road?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE