Polos, Chinos And Shirts : Get You Fix Of Casual Wear At This Store In GT Mall

The Indian Polo Inc in GT Mall, Magadi road is the Indian subsidiary of U.S Polo Assn. Polos, cotton shirts, chinos, trousers and denim, they stock up on everything you need for a casual look. All the garments are made out of 100 per cent cotton and manufactured in India. Pick up polos from different colours such as blues, greens, yellows and reds priced at INR 999. Think plaid cotton shirts, plain linen shirts and shirts with geometric prints in different washes and shades. Find hoodies and sweatshirts in solid colours of reds, blues and greys.

They also stock up on cotton and linen pants in khaki, greys and cream colours. Denim in different shades of blues and blacks in different washes and patterns are also available at this store. The Indian Polo Inc is known for their range of semi-formal and casual wear. The shirts are priced at INR 1,599 and upwards. The bright coloured polos are a must-have in any man's wardrobe to get that Friday dressing on point.



If you buy more than two pieces, they have an offer of buy two and get one free and the shirts are at a discounted price of INR 999. The Indian Polo Inc has another store in the Gopalan Signature mall.

