Stationery Products To Décor Items, Everything Cheap And Cute At This Hong Kong Based Store

If you’re someone who is impressed by variety, then Coko store is for you. They sell everything related to gifting and lifestyle. Located in the GT World Mall, the store houses a wide range of products that look colourful and pretty. Décor items and accents for your living room or bedroom, handy kitchen accessories such as polka-dotted designer crockery, or cute designer aprons, there’s lots to choose from.

Their stationery section is super impressive with a vibrant collection of notepads, pouches and pens shaped like doughnuts, you can’t help but load up on unnecessarily necessary merch! You cannot miss out on their travel accessories - check out their cute luggage tags and patterned neck pillows. We plan to travel just so we can buy them. Ladies, you can shop for fashion accessories too. Look for their trendy jewellery pieces and quirky hair ties, clips and bands. The pricing begins at as low as INR 49.

