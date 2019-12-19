Get Everyday Trendy Clothing For Under INR 900 From This Cool Store

If you are in GT World Mall on Magadi Road and looking for reasonably priced, practical clothing for men, women and children, then Zudio is where you need to head to. Prices start at an easy INR 149 and the maximum you will spend will be somewhere between INR 899 and INR 999. So cool, right? You will be impressed (just like we are) with the Indo-Western collection for women (for women), loungewear (track pants, slouchy t-shirts, outerwear layers), and casual wear collection for men and women.



Checked casual shirts, PJs with cute prints, fluted sleeve shirts, shorts, leggings, and even basic 9-5 office wear in comfortable material are what we are digging as well. Footwear and accessories are also available in basic styles be it stoles or jewellery. Pick up stoles to jewellery around INR 150 ane cool flip flops, sneakers, and daily wear sandals.

